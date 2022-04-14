- Added Grass and Rock Generators
-- Edit 20+ parameters that determine the grass/rock distribution
-- Some data is not yet available to edit (cutoff modifiers by height)
-- Recommended: Copy/paste data from built-in islands, and customize data after getting both rock and grass copied
- Added music for the editor
- Added more editor sound effects (and adjusted some others)
- Fixed various editor bugs, particularly with copying/pasting too many blocks, or generating too many links.
Instruments of Destruction update for 14 April 2022
Version 0.116 Changelist
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update