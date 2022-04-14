 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 14 April 2022

Version 0.116 Changelist

Build 8561460

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Grass and Rock Generators
    -- Edit 20+ parameters that determine the grass/rock distribution
    -- Some data is not yet available to edit (cutoff modifiers by height)
    -- Recommended: Copy/paste data from built-in islands, and customize data after getting both rock and grass copied
  • Added music for the editor
  • Added more editor sound effects (and adjusted some others)
  • Fixed various editor bugs, particularly with copying/pasting too many blocks, or generating too many links.

Changed files in this update

Instruments of Destruction Content Depot 1428101
