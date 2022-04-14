 Skip to content

Friendsim 2 update for 14 April 2022

Steam achievement hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8561397

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix will address Steam achievements not granting properly and failing to sync with the in-game "story beats"

Changed files in this update

Depot 1844721
  • Loading history…
Depot 1844722
  • Loading history…
