Star Witch update for 14 April 2022

patch 2.11.15 4/14/2022

patch 2.11.15 4/14/2022 · Build 8561334

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the dagger not gripping correctly.

Fixed the game completion badge not appearing after starting a New Game.

Fixed some Gems not appearing.

Made the Main Menu 50% smaller

