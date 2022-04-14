Patch 1.1.2

Updates 1.1.2
- New – Survival – Added a new map that you can choose from. This one has only 2 entrances and is much easier to defend.
- New – Evolution – Rebuilding – Your builders will automatically rebuild destroyed buildings.
- New – You can now delete your own buildings with the delete key.
- Update – Removed the hive pop-up. Now it just displays normal building tooltip info.
- Update – Tried to declutter the builder side of the evolution tree.
- Update – New cursor color to increase visibility.
- Bug Fixed – Now you will no longer accidently build things when you click in the build menu.
- Bug Fixed – Survival – GUI was displaying info too early.
- Bug Fixed – Survival – End screen GUI was not displaying the same at all resolutions.
Balance
- Survival – Tanks now spawn on wave 18 (previously wave 15)
- Survival – Commandos now spawn on wave 22 (previously wave 20)
