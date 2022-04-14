 Skip to content

Buggos update for 14 April 2022

Patch 1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8561158 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates 1.1.2

  • New – Survival – Added a new map that you can choose from. This one has only 2 entrances and is much easier to defend.
  • New – Evolution – Rebuilding – Your builders will automatically rebuild destroyed buildings.
  • New – You can now delete your own buildings with the delete key.
  • Update – Removed the hive pop-up. Now it just displays normal building tooltip info.
  • Update – Tried to declutter the builder side of the evolution tree.
  • Update – New cursor color to increase visibility.
  • Bug Fixed – Now you will no longer accidently build things when you click in the build menu.
  • Bug Fixed – Survival – GUI was displaying info too early.
  • Bug Fixed – Survival – End screen GUI was not displaying the same at all resolutions.

Balance

  • Survival – Tanks now spawn on wave 18 (previously wave 15)
  • Survival – Commandos now spawn on wave 22 (previously wave 20)

Changed files in this update

Buggos Depot Depot 789662
  • Loading history…
