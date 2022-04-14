 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Get In The Car, Loser! update for 14 April 2022

Minor bugfix update 1.0.2.43

Share · View all patches · Build 8560912 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​This update resolves an additional bug where you could try and fail to swap two items in the inventory list, as well as a bug involving save files from before the battle inventory update not initializing properly. Thanks to everyone who reported these. Third time's a charm, right? If you encounter these or any other issue, please let me know with an email to support@loveconquersallgames.com right away and I'll look into it!​

Changed files in this update

Get In The Car, Loser! Windows Depot 938861
  • Loading history…
Get In The Car, Loser! macOS Depot 938862
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.