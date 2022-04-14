This update resolves an additional bug where you could try and fail to swap two items in the inventory list, as well as a bug involving save files from before the battle inventory update not initializing properly. Thanks to everyone who reported these. Third time's a charm, right? If you encounter these or any other issue, please let me know with an email to support@loveconquersallgames.com right away and I'll look into it!
Get In The Car, Loser! update for 14 April 2022
Minor bugfix update 1.0.2.43
Patchnotes via Steam Community
