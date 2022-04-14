- Updated to the latest Focus Engine, which now runs on .NET 6. This should improve performance. It also includes the runtime, which should improve future compatibility
- Minor fixes to the resolution pulldown UI & restarting the application when something different is selected
- Other minor improvements related to the latest Focus Engine update (some smoother intro animations etc.)
FPS Infinite update for 14 April 2022
v1.19: Faster Runtime (NET6) + Minor UI fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
FPS Infinite Win64 Depot 1256381
- Loading history…
FPS Infinite Mac Depot 1256382
- Loading history…
FPS Infinite Linux64 Depot 1256383
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update