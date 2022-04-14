 Skip to content

FPS Infinite update for 14 April 2022

v1.19: Faster Runtime (NET6) + Minor UI fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated to the latest Focus Engine, which now runs on .NET 6. This should improve performance. It also includes the runtime, which should improve future compatibility
  • Minor fixes to the resolution pulldown UI & restarting the application when something different is selected
  • Other minor improvements related to the latest Focus Engine update (some smoother intro animations etc.)

