PANELKI update for 14 April 2022

PANELKI 1.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.4.

Changes:

  • New task: cleaning cars from snow.

  • New task: cleaning up after dogs (but only after them?).

  • Added option to hide phrases of the character and helper text.

  • Reduced speed and range of throwing snow.

  • Disabled payment for cleaning the basement from snow.

  • Reduced heating bill.

  • Path to save HQ screenshots is now specified In cinematic mode.

  • Added new resolution options.

Bugfixes:
  • Bug with broken intercom "Panelki" in English version.
  • Fixed a bug when graffiti only appeared on one type of house.
  • Fix cursor in main menu.
  • And other minor bugs.

P.S. A few days ago Panelki reached over 1000 unique players! This means that the skyscraper mode will appear in the game soon - it is already in development.

