PANELKI 1.0.4

Update 1.0.4.
Changes:
-
New task: cleaning cars from snow.
-
New task: cleaning up after dogs (but only after them?).
-
Added option to hide phrases of the character and helper text.
-
Reduced speed and range of throwing snow.
-
Disabled payment for cleaning the basement from snow.
-
Reduced heating bill.
-
Path to save HQ screenshots is now specified In cinematic mode.
-
Added new resolution options.
Bugfixes:
- Bug with broken intercom "Panelki" in English version.
- Fixed a bug when graffiti only appeared on one type of house.
- Fix cursor in main menu.
- And other minor bugs.
P.S. A few days ago Panelki reached over 1000 unique players! This means that the skyscraper mode will appear in the game soon - it is already in development.
Changed files in this update