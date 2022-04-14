V5.0: More customization options and 9th scenario added

Version 5.0 is now available with the following changes and additions:
-
Added 9th scenario (Sydney). Every airport in the game now has a scenario; see the traffic menu at EHAM airport to start the first one. The 'goals' screen shows which scenario is unlocked and ready to play.
-
Added a rewind button to the scenario mode, allowing you to correct mistakes without having to start all over, therefore making it less hard (or time consuming) to reach the end of a scenario flawlessly. The rewind button is available exclusively in scenario mode, and lets you go back in time by about 5 minutes, using autosaves stored in memory.
-
A Steam Achievement is awarded for completing all 9 scenarios flawlessly.
-
Added runway style button to the display menu (4 new styles available), allowing you to choose a style that may match more closely to the looks of the different ATC facilities around the world.
-
To declutter the screen, experienced players may want to switch off all background text using the button in the display menu.
-
The sweep button now has the option for 1 second update intervals (instead of skipping from 0.5 to 2 seconds). Tip: for a smoother radar sweep, type SPEED01 to increase the update frequency of the sim. To precisely fine-tune the sweep interval, for example to set it at 3.5 seconds, type SWEEP035.
-
Planes give warnings when crosswinds are too strong, to avoid go-arounds.
-
Several minor adjustments/bug fixes.
-
For custom airports:
- Corrected 'flow' property for the traffic rate to secondary airports.
- Locilizer offset limit bumped to 30 degrees.
- Improved timing of departures at secondary airports located directly below localizers.
Sydney scenario and 5-minute rewind button.
One of the new runway styles, and background text switched off.
If you want to try custom airports, take a look at the (ever growing) collection in this GitHub repository. Put the txt files into the locations folder of the game to make them appear in the airport menu.
Changed files in this update