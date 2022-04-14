 Skip to content

X-POINT update for 14 April 2022

Update 14042022 has been released!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • new units - MLRS (replicas Grad and MLRS)

  • new unit and new logic of the tactical missile system

  • new unit and new logic of the strategic missile system

  • new unit and new counter-battery radar logic

  • new unit (commander) Colonel D. Archer (SEAL)

  • new fixed speed logic for forming convoy

  • new logic for all MLRS missiles

  • new mission in the training section (basics of attack)

  • fixed light for all ground vehicles

  • fixed sounds (distant) for all infantry

  • fixed spawn of AshTh (Darkness)

  • fixed satellite camera falling through the ground

