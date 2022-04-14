-
new units - MLRS (replicas Grad and MLRS)
-
new unit and new logic of the tactical missile system
-
new unit and new logic of the strategic missile system
-
new unit and new counter-battery radar logic
-
new unit (commander) Colonel D. Archer (SEAL)
-
new fixed speed logic for forming convoy
-
new logic for all MLRS missiles
-
new mission in the training section (basics of attack)
-
fixed light for all ground vehicles
-
fixed sounds (distant) for all infantry
-
fixed spawn of AshTh (Darkness)
-
fixed satellite camera falling through the ground
X-POINT update for 14 April 2022
Update 14042022 has been released!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update