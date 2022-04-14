-Improved road tool
-Added new heightmap brush types
-Added "open in file browser" to all load panels
-Overall improved load panels
-Adjusted steering deadzone
-Adjusted sparks
-Improved prop curve positioning on bridges
-Fixed road shoulder not snapping to terrain when road was enough below groundModel
-Fixed heightmap smoothing shifting the overall height profile
-Fixed scraping sound getting stuck when getting a penalty
-Various fixes & improvements
RaceLeague Playtest update for 14 April 2022
V0.2.5.8
Changed files in this update