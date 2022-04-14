Update: More Fixes!

Chinatown Detective Agency v1.0.15
More improvements, more fixes.
Hey, gumshoes! We've got more fixes coming your way.
In this patch, we've done the following:
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from getting the best ending.
- Added optional leads in each mission to remind players that they can ask Mei Ting for help with the puzzles.
- Fixed a bug that caused the UI to lock and the memory mini-game to reappear in "A Picnic at Midnight"
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to not recognise answers to puzzles as correct in the Spanish language.
- Tweaked the save system to that it always displays the newest save regardless of whether it is an autosave or a manual save.
- Made corrections to the decryption puzzle in "For the Tyrants Fear Your Might".
That wraps up our fork for this week. We're continuing to work on changes to the save system to allow for manual saves in the middle of a mission, as well as other quality of life feature improvements.
See you all again next week!
The General Interactive Team
Changed files in this update