 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Chinatown Detective Agency update for 14 April 2022

Update: More Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 8560246 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chinatown Detective Agency v1.0.15

More improvements, more fixes.

Hey, gumshoes! We've got more fixes coming your way.

In this patch, we've done the following:

  • Fixed a bug that prevented players from getting the best ending.
  • Added optional leads in each mission to remind players that they can ask Mei Ting for help with the puzzles.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the UI to lock and the memory mini-game to reappear in "A Picnic at Midnight"
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to not recognise answers to puzzles as correct in the Spanish language.
  • Tweaked the save system to that it always displays the newest save regardless of whether it is an autosave or a manual save.
  • Made corrections to the decryption puzzle in "For the Tyrants Fear Your Might".

That wraps up our fork for this week. We're continuing to work on changes to the save system to allow for manual saves in the middle of a mission, as well as other quality of life feature improvements.

See you all again next week!

The General Interactive Team

Changed files in this update

Chinatown Detective Agency WINDOWS Depot Depot 1172191
  • Loading history…
Chinatown Detective Agency MAC Depot Depot 1172192
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.