Graveyard Keeper update for 18 April 2022

Version 1.405

18 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day to you, fellow Keeper!

It’s been a while but we were able to fix some long awaited issues.

  1. Be not afraid to go to the deepest and darkest levels of dungeons. We fixed critical issue that appeared while one tried to move to the next floor. Enemies and resources awaits!
  2. And you know what? Looks like popping achievements are back on the menu, Keepers! We know we took our time with it and some of you might say that it would be faster if the eagles just fixed everything but it's not how it works.
  3. Minor changes in localization.

Thank you for your patience and all the love for our game!

  • Lazy Bear Games.

Changed files in this update

Graveyard Keeper Content Depot 599141
  • Loading history…
Graveyard Keeper Content - OSX Depot 599142
  • Loading history…
Graveyard Keeper Content - Linux Depot 599143
  • Loading history…
