0.8.3 PATCH NOTES

Quick patch fixing the most pressing issues + adding some more maps to the pool!
ctf_rotten (remade by proto)
ctf_ash (remade by darDar)
Have fun!
MM
Changelog:
_[14.04.2022] 0.8.3t
added ctf_rotten, ctf_ash
fixed map voting
DM/TDM is classic by default (Arena modifier separate)
CTF/TDM: shorter respawns when lots of players
CTF: less random pickups
ctf_wretch: fixed visual glitch in background
ctf_dogbite: better flag area
Dragunov: tiny bit stronger
Barrett: longer reload
MP5: ammo 30->25, more selfbink
fixed flag return sound not playing issue
removed dm_arena_classic, dm_rotten_classic
ranked: added ctf_ash, ctf_rotten
ranked: removed ctflaos
ranked: added South America region
