 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

KEO update for 14 April 2022

Weekly Update: PARTY MODE 😎

Share · View all patches · Build 8559674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This week we are adding a heavy requested feature: "THE PARTY MODE"🫂

Now players can invite their friends to a party, making it easier to queue in the public matchmaking with your friends! After everyone joins the party, the party leader just needs to jump into the queue and you're ready to go!

How does it work?
  • You create a party from the bottom right corner in the main screen of the game

  • You invite your friends to the party

  • You queue into the game (only the leader can queue up)

More features and fixes are coming up in the next weeks!

Follow us on our Socials:
DISCORD
TWITTER
REDDIT
INSTAGRAM
FACEBOOK
YOUTUBE
TIKTOK
TWITCH

Changed files in this update

KEO Content Depot 1424911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.