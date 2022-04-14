Weekly Update: PARTY MODE 😎

This week we are adding a heavy requested feature: "THE PARTY MODE"🫂
Now players can invite their friends to a party, making it easier to queue in the public matchmaking with your friends! After everyone joins the party, the party leader just needs to jump into the queue and you're ready to go!
How does it work?
- You create a party from the bottom right corner in the main screen of the game
- You invite your friends to the party
- You queue into the game (only the leader can queue up)
More features and fixes are coming up in the next weeks!
Follow us on our Socials:
DISCORD
TWITTER
REDDIT
INSTAGRAM
FACEBOOK
YOUTUBE
TIKTOK
TWITCH
Changed files in this update