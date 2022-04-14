Minor bugfix update 1.0.2.41

This update resolves an bug where the inventory screen could crash with if the player has a sufficiently large inventory. If you encounter this or any other issue, please let me know with an email to support@loveconquersallgames.com right away and I'll look into it!
