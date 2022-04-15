1.1.3.0 - Poison & Lightning & Ice spells updated

TL;DR
- Lightning tile reworked
- Soft modifications on Odmund
- Soft modifications on mostly all pacts
- Poison & Lightning & Ice spells updated
Tiles
It is not possible now to replace a tile by its previous version. For example: a fire-ice tile will never be replaced by a simple fire tile.
Earth tile
- Rocks can't spawn on other earth tiles
- Earth-poison: now spawns rocks with mushrooms
Lightning tile (hard rework)
- Leaving the tile will give 1 mana to the player, 5 lightning to the piece, and remove the tile
- Lightning-Air tile: also gives air to the piece (not definitive)
- Lightning-Earth tile: also gives earth to the piece (not definitive)
- Lightning-Holy tile: also gives holy to the piece (not definitive)
Curse tile
- Turn back removed
- Curse-ice: now spreads like other cursed tiles
Classes
Pact of Eaman (soft rework)
- Does not apply damage anymore
- Drains less water
- Can target enemy queens & kings
Pact of Lassalle
- Queen effect (reworked): removes special tiles when travelling
Pact of Tryff
- Rook effect (reworked): applies poison to the rook
- Bishop effect removed
- Queen effect (new): gives poison ascension to the queen
- King effect (reworked): increases damage of poison explosion by 1 each time the king explodes because of poison
Odmund
- Starts with thunder strike instead of lightning bolt (not definitive)
Pact of Odmund (soft rework)
- Pawn / Rook / Bishop / Knight effects removed
- Now turns tiles into lightning when spreading
- King effect (reworked): applies lightning to the king (each turn)
Pact of Dralphye
- Rook effect (reworked): applies ice to the rook
- King effect (reworked): gives ice ascension to the king when it becomes frozen
Spells update
Fire metors
- Costs 5 mana (instead of 6)
Water element
- Less dumb
Explosive bypass
- Gives less air
Pyramide
- Costs 4 (+4) mana and 4 energy (instead of 8 (+3) and 2)
Dead tree
- Costs 8 (+3) mana (instead of 8 (+2))
- Starts with better stats
- Can't move or being moved
Poisoned arrow
- Bishop effect (balance): now heals on impact
Poison punch
- Applies more poison
Sick pig
- Costs 4 (+0) mana (instead of 8 (+2))
- Poison ascension (reworked): spawns mushrooms
Toxic tree
- Knight effect (reworked): also turns tiles into poison
- Poison ascension (reworked): tree gains 5 attack each time it explodes because of poison
Zombie
- Costs 6 (+2) mana (instead of 8 (+2))
Poison meteor (hard rework)
- Strikes in a larger area
- Bishop effect removed
- Knight effect (reworked): a small meteor will fall on every pieces in a large area and turn tiles into poison
- King effect (reworked): a small meteor fall on all pieces on the board
Poison dart
- Applies more poison
Attractive vortex
- Costs 4 mana (instead of 6)
- Queen effect (new): turns the tile under the queen into lightning
Blitz swap
- King effect (new): swaps all pieces in a large area
Shock (soft rework)
- Costs 3 mana (instead 4)
- Being on a lightning tile does not protect the piece anymore
- Pawn effect (balance): applies more lightning
- Queen effect (new): enlarges area
Moo arrow (soft rework)
- Costs 5 mana and 3 energy (instead of 3 and 2)
- Does not applies lightning anymore
- Turns pointed tiles into lightning when a piece walks on the arrow
- Knight effect (new): turns pointed tiles into lightning (all types) when a piece walks on the arrow
Superconductivity (soft rework)
- Target piece does not take damage if it is on a lightning tile
- Applies more lightning
- Pawn effect (reworked): gives lightning ascension to the pawn
- Rook effect (reworked): spell gain 1 power if the rook has lightning ascension
- Knight effect (balance): turns the tile under the knight into lightning
Lightning bolt
- Costs 8 mana and 2 energy (instead of 7 and 1)
- Attack increases number of bounces
Thunder strike
- Costs 6 mana and 2 energy (instead of 10 and 1)
- Pawn effect (reworked): turns the neighbouring tile into lightning
- Knight effect (reworked): also applies fire
- Queen effect (new): turns the tile under the queen into lightning
Will-o-the-wisp
- Will now move (if it has lightning)
- Rook effect (reworked): starts with lightning
Blizzard
- Rook effect removed
Ice needles
- Costs 4 mana (instead of 5)
Ice pillar
- Applies more ice
Ice rock
- Queen effect (new): impact turns tile into ice
Ice spear (soft rework)
- Costs 8 mana and 2 energy (instead of 5 and 2)
- Applies damage only if a piece is frozen
- Applies ice
- Pawn effect (new): applies more ice
- Knight effect (reworked): gives ice ascension on impact if the piece hit is frozen
- Queen effect (new): impact turns tile into ice
Ice touch
- Costs 4 mana (instead of 6)
- Does less damage
- Applies more ice
Ice wave
- Queen effect (balance): applies more ice
Permafrost (soft rework)
- Costs 4 mana (instead of 8)
- Does less damage
- Applies ice (each turn)
- Pawn effect (new): players gain mana when the pawn die
- Rook effect (reworked): removes earth (each turn)
- Bishop effect (new): turns the tile under the bishop into ice (each turn)
- Knight effect removed
- Queen effect (new): players gain 1 mana max each time the piece becomes frozen
- King effect (new): same as queen
Items
Amulet of Solar+
- Costs 50 golds (instead of 125)
- Effect reworked: applies lightning to piece on lightning tiles
Levels
Jungle
- Bishops will not stab pigs
- Rooks: toxic auras are now empowered with pawn effect
Crystal cave
- Bosses start with less attack
- Tesla: lightning bolts are now empowered with knight effect
Sky temple
- Boss: lightning bolts are now empowered with knight effect
Golden fortress
- Poison meteors apply less poison
Fixes
- Poison dart: rook effect throws the second dart
- Ice touch: knight tooltip fixed
- Desperation: main tooltip fixed
- Quantum beam: fixed
