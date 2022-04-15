 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 15 April 2022

1.1.3.0 - Poison & Lightning & Ice spells updated

TL;DR

  • Lightning tile reworked
  • Soft modifications on Odmund
  • Soft modifications on mostly all pacts
  • Poison & Lightning & Ice spells updated

Tiles

It is not possible now to replace a tile by its previous version. For example: a fire-ice tile will never be replaced by a simple fire tile.

Earth tile
  • Rocks can't spawn on other earth tiles
  • Earth-poison: now spawns rocks with mushrooms
Lightning tile (hard rework)
  • Leaving the tile will give 1 mana to the player, 5 lightning to the piece, and remove the tile
  • Lightning-Air tile: also gives air to the piece (not definitive)
  • Lightning-Earth tile: also gives earth to the piece (not definitive)
  • Lightning-Holy tile: also gives holy to the piece (not definitive)
Curse tile
  • Turn back removed
  • Curse-ice: now spreads like other cursed tiles

Classes

Pact of Eaman (soft rework)
  • Does not apply damage anymore
  • Drains less water
  • Can target enemy queens & kings
Pact of Lassalle
  • Queen effect (reworked): removes special tiles when travelling
Pact of Tryff
  • Rook effect (reworked): applies poison to the rook
  • Bishop effect removed
  • Queen effect (new): gives poison ascension to the queen
  • King effect (reworked): increases damage of poison explosion by 1 each time the king explodes because of poison
Odmund
  • Starts with thunder strike instead of lightning bolt (not definitive)
Pact of Odmund (soft rework)
  • Pawn / Rook / Bishop / Knight effects removed
  • Now turns tiles into lightning when spreading
  • King effect (reworked): applies lightning to the king (each turn)
Pact of Dralphye
  • Rook effect (reworked): applies ice to the rook
  • King effect (reworked): gives ice ascension to the king when it becomes frozen

Spells update

Fire metors
  • Costs 5 mana (instead of 6)
Water element
  • Less dumb
Explosive bypass
  • Gives less air
Pyramide
  • Costs 4 (+4) mana and 4 energy (instead of 8 (+3) and 2)
Dead tree
  • Costs 8 (+3) mana (instead of 8 (+2))
  • Starts with better stats
  • Can't move or being moved
Poisoned arrow
  • Bishop effect (balance): now heals on impact
Poison punch
  • Applies more poison
Sick pig
  • Costs 4 (+0) mana (instead of 8 (+2))
  • Poison ascension (reworked): spawns mushrooms
Toxic tree
  • Knight effect (reworked): also turns tiles into poison
  • Poison ascension (reworked): tree gains 5 attack each time it explodes because of poison
Zombie
  • Costs 6 (+2) mana (instead of 8 (+2))
Poison meteor (hard rework)
  • Strikes in a larger area
  • Bishop effect removed
  • Knight effect (reworked): a small meteor will fall on every pieces in a large area and turn tiles into poison
  • King effect (reworked): a small meteor fall on all pieces on the board
Poison dart
  • Applies more poison
Attractive vortex
  • Costs 4 mana (instead of 6)
  • Queen effect (new): turns the tile under the queen into lightning
Blitz swap
  • King effect (new): swaps all pieces in a large area
Shock (soft rework)
  • Costs 3 mana (instead 4)
  • Being on a lightning tile does not protect the piece anymore
  • Pawn effect (balance): applies more lightning
  • Queen effect (new): enlarges area
Moo arrow (soft rework)
  • Costs 5 mana and 3 energy (instead of 3 and 2)
  • Does not applies lightning anymore
  • Turns pointed tiles into lightning when a piece walks on the arrow
  • Knight effect (new): turns pointed tiles into lightning (all types) when a piece walks on the arrow
Superconductivity (soft rework)
  • Target piece does not take damage if it is on a lightning tile
  • Applies more lightning
  • Pawn effect (reworked): gives lightning ascension to the pawn
  • Rook effect (reworked): spell gain 1 power if the rook has lightning ascension
  • Knight effect (balance): turns the tile under the knight into lightning
Lightning bolt
  • Costs 8 mana and 2 energy (instead of 7 and 1)
  • Attack increases number of bounces
Thunder strike
  • Costs 6 mana and 2 energy (instead of 10 and 1)
  • Pawn effect (reworked): turns the neighbouring tile into lightning
  • Knight effect (reworked): also applies fire
  • Queen effect (new): turns the tile under the queen into lightning
Will-o-the-wisp
  • Will now move (if it has lightning)
  • Rook effect (reworked): starts with lightning
Blizzard
  • Rook effect removed
Ice needles
  • Costs 4 mana (instead of 5)
Ice pillar
  • Applies more ice
Ice rock
  • Queen effect (new): impact turns tile into ice
Ice spear (soft rework)
  • Costs 8 mana and 2 energy (instead of 5 and 2)
  • Applies damage only if a piece is frozen
  • Applies ice
  • Pawn effect (new): applies more ice
  • Knight effect (reworked): gives ice ascension on impact if the piece hit is frozen
  • Queen effect (new): impact turns tile into ice
Ice touch
  • Costs 4 mana (instead of 6)
  • Does less damage
  • Applies more ice
Ice wave
  • Queen effect (balance): applies more ice
Permafrost (soft rework)
  • Costs 4 mana (instead of 8)
  • Does less damage
  • Applies ice (each turn)
  • Pawn effect (new): players gain mana when the pawn die
  • Rook effect (reworked): removes earth (each turn)
  • Bishop effect (new): turns the tile under the bishop into ice (each turn)
  • Knight effect removed
  • Queen effect (new): players gain 1 mana max each time the piece becomes frozen
  • King effect (new): same as queen

Items

Amulet of Solar+
  • Costs 50 golds (instead of 125)
  • Effect reworked: applies lightning to piece on lightning tiles

Levels

Jungle
  • Bishops will not stab pigs
  • Rooks: toxic auras are now empowered with pawn effect
Crystal cave
  • Bosses start with less attack
  • Tesla: lightning bolts are now empowered with knight effect
Sky temple
  • Boss: lightning bolts are now empowered with knight effect
Golden fortress
  • Poison meteors apply less poison

Fixes

  • Poison dart: rook effect throws the second dart
  • Ice touch: knight tooltip fixed
  • Desperation: main tooltip fixed
  • Quantum beam: fixed

