⦁ you can now switch between ready and not ready in the lobby
⦁ ready players have a green light, while not ready have a red light in the lobby
⦁ now the match starts only when all the players are ready ( no more timer )
⦁ added option menu in game
⦁ the player is no longer pushed back when shooting while jumping
⦁ added and option to hide player names
⦁ you can now adjust camera distance by using the mouse wheel
⦁ added tutorial in the main menu
Shootball Arena update for 14 April 2022
1.4.0a Changes
