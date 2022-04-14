 Skip to content

Shootball Arena update for 14 April 2022

1.4.0a Changes

View all patches · Build 8559246

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.4.0a
⦁ you can now switch between ready and not ready in the lobby
⦁ ready players have a green light, while not ready have a red light in the lobby
⦁ now the match starts only when all the players are ready ( no more timer )
⦁ added option menu in game
⦁ the player is no longer pushed back when shooting while jumping
⦁ added and option to hide player names
⦁ you can now adjust camera distance by using the mouse wheel
⦁ added tutorial in the main menu

