Neko Secret - Homecoming update for 14 April 2022

The game is updated!

14 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

I'm just released the update for the Neko Secret! Changelist:

  • Added bath scene
  • Added shift/run indicator
  • Added hint for the Darts 301 mini-game
  • Added factory door highlight
  • Added cop NPC's voice reactions
  • Added rotation hint for the safe mini-game
  • Music volume is fading out when you enter a safe mini-game
  • The door's code is hiding on the HUD after you enter it
  • The lockpicks count is hided on the HUD until you got one
  • Optimized game textures (World & UI)
  • Small map fixes

