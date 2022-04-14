The game is updated!

Greetings!
I'm just released the update for the Neko Secret! Changelist:
- Added bath scene
- Added shift/run indicator
- Added hint for the Darts 301 mini-game
- Added factory door highlight
- Added cop NPC's voice reactions
- Added rotation hint for the safe mini-game
- Music volume is fading out when you enter a safe mini-game
- The door's code is hiding on the HUD after you enter it
- The lockpicks count is hided on the HUD until you got one
- Optimized game textures (World & UI)
- Small map fixes
