Update 0.4 - Random Underground Maze, Package Drops, Guard Item Shop, Trap

3 Things I focused on
- Fix problems with the lobbies - AFK hosts, AFK players, leavers because they didn't get the role they wanted.
- Make the guard gameplay more interesting and less focused on camping - now guards can place traps and can do something else instead of staying in one spot.
- Prevent escaped players from leaving - They can help now prisoners who are left in the prison by dropping them packages with items.
New
- Underground Area Rework - now there are randomly generated walls that turn the area into a maze
- Guards can earn points now that they can spend on buying searches, traps, energy drinks, and coffee in a shop.
- New Item - Trap - Can be placed on the floor as a guard and when a prisoner steps on it, he will be stuck for a few seconds.
- Player list window with an option for the host to kick people.
- Prefer a role while in the lobby and it will be more likely you'll get it.
- Auto AFK kick - Mainly to prevent afk hosts.
- Leave penalty of 5 minutes to players who left in active game.(escaped players will not get the penalty for now)
- Double click/tap items in inventory to use them(Also works while the loot window is open) - useful to quickly use energy drinks.
- Added item description to some of the items in the tooltip.
Changed
- Now the day/night tasks will give buy points to spend instead of searches.
- The items that can dig were heavily buffed.
- Storage for escaped prisoners will disappear - to prevent the guards from wasting searches on escaped players.
- Now metal plate costs 2 bolts + 1 matches to craft.
- The guide was updated.
Fixed
- Fixed the bug where guards detected players when they stayed in their cell while the players were not in a restricted area.
- There was a bug if you were a guard in a restricted area and tried to arrest him sometimes if would use a search.
- 12/11 player rooms.
- Sometimes after the game already ended some players had (escaped) in their names.
- Sometimes escaped players would appear back in prison as AFK.
- There were problems with the crafting of the metal plate.
What next?
I'm planning to add next week crates with cosmetic items to the game. The crates will be dropped at the end of games randomly and will be obtainable by completing missions and buying them.
Media
Changed files in this update