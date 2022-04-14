- [Yesterday, hotfixed] Fixed two bugs that could cause older or empty saves to prevent launching the game after the NG+ update
- Fixed a bug that could cause new game plus perks to change after cancelation, shortly after initiating a new game plus
- Fixed data shown on the end screen not properly resetting with new game plus, causing it to show outdated values upon completing new game plus
- Fixed a bug that could cause the automations modal to show as empty because it tried to open the last selected chapter after starting new game plus, when that chapter was no longer available
Increlution update for 14 April 2022
Small update following the new game plus experimental release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
