Eternal Return update for 14 April 2022

0.56.0a Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8558814 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The hotfix will require both a client update and server distribution at 08:05 AM (PT).

Please restart the client to receive the update.
(The update will take around 10 minutes to be fully applied.)

*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes.

Fixes
  • Clicking boxes will no longer cause inputs to act abnormally.
  • Certain boxes are fixed to no longer be abnormally huge
  • Priya: Priya will no longer gain extra shields in certain situations
  • Echion: Dry Bite (E) will no longer go on cooldown upon entering Exuviation.

