0.56.0a Hotfix

The hotfix will require both a client update and server distribution at 08:05 AM (PT).
Please restart the client to receive the update.
(The update will take around 10 minutes to be fully applied.)
*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes.
Fixes
- Clicking boxes will no longer cause inputs to act abnormally.
- Certain boxes are fixed to no longer be abnormally huge
- Priya: Priya will no longer gain extra shields in certain situations
- Echion: Dry Bite (E) will no longer go on cooldown upon entering Exuviation.
Changed files in this update