 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Arcane Waters Playtest update for 14 April 2022

PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1442

Share · View all patches · Build 8558784 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix map text outline that is having issue on a certain characters

pull changes from /main

Add show heal text to option

Implement heal effect to ship and move heal effect trigger to sea entity

  • Added input debugger.

  • Added admin command to enable / disable input debugger.

pulled changes from /main

Update heal effect asset, implement new heal effect animation and add show heal text option

Fixed an issue when creating new users

added admin command to reward admin with quest items / updated rpc manager null reference for quest stat

added new nubis command for item fetch

Changes to gif recording

item crop in crafting panel support

fixed blueprint highlight in crafting panel

Restricted pvp biomes for demo users

Changed files in this update

Arcane Waters Playtest Depot MacOS Depot 1489172
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.