PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1442

Fix map text outline that is having issue on a certain characters
pull changes from /main
Add show heal text to option
Implement heal effect to ship and move heal effect trigger to sea entity
-
Added input debugger.
-
Added admin command to enable / disable input debugger.
pulled changes from /main
Update heal effect asset, implement new heal effect animation and add show heal text option
Fixed an issue when creating new users
added admin command to reward admin with quest items / updated rpc manager null reference for quest stat
added new nubis command for item fetch
Changes to gif recording
item crop in crafting panel support
fixed blueprint highlight in crafting panel
Restricted pvp biomes for demo users
Changed files in this update