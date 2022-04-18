Animal Taxidermy And Trophy Mounts - Fixes and changes #2

Greetings Hunters!
We have another update ready for you! We’ve fixed several major issues in the game, improved animal rest and eat time behavior, added more offset settings for players with gunstocks and much more! Read all the changes below:
New Features
- Added archery range instruction to “how to play” section of in-game menu
- Added new rotation settings for weapon grab offset*
Animal Changes
- Animals will now find another place if they’ve been spooked while eating or resting if it’s still proper time for it. Previously animals started wandering after being spooked, which wasn’t ideal.
- Animals will leave a track after turning over 20 degrees. This will help and improve tracking.
Improvements
-
Optimized mountain region. Performance is now similar to other parts of the map
-
Adjusted weapon grab offset settings and the weapon stabilization strength setting*
-
Improved trophy mounts LODs
-
Fixed an an issue where you would hear animal and item sounds from the wrong side or very close even if they were further away.
-
Fixed an issue where hint confirmation didn’t prevent the hint showing up again
-
Adjusted fur mesh rendering distances of animals and trophy mounts
-
Fixed an issues where animals took too long to calm down
-
Fixed a lag spike when you grabbed optics (scope, binoculars and rangefinder) in the Bulgarian reserve
-
Fixed an issue where stabilization strength kept increasing after holding breath if the stabilization strength was more than 15% and decrease if it was less than 15%**
-
Fixed an issue where invisible stones and branches were spawned on players head
-
Monastery LODs and area has been fixed
-
We increased weapon grab offset settings ranges and added new rotation settings. These changes will help you to align weapons to physical stocks better! We highly advise you to revisit these settings after the update.
** This issue slowed down weapon shouldering every time you held breath if stabilization strength was more than 15%. After a few times it completely prevented players shouldering the weapon. If stabilization was less than 15%, the strength kept decreasing and eventually lost the stabilization completely.
We hope you enjoy the update! Thank you for playing and keep the feedback coming!
