- Joining through the friend list should work now
- Game invites and joining works as well with the sole exception of accepting an invite when the game is closed.
This currently doesn't work but we're working on it.
- Fix various bugs related to loading a session
- Fix hair not showing up in the character creator on Mac
- Allow placing down machines multiple times again
- Added a button to invite players inside a lobby
- Other misc. fixes
The Genesis Project update for 14 April 2022
Lobby Hotfix 0.5.0-3
