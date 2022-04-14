 Skip to content

The Genesis Project update for 14 April 2022

Lobby Hotfix 0.5.0-3

Share · View all patches · Build 8558548 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Joining through the friend list should work now
  • Game invites and joining works as well with the sole exception of accepting an invite when the game is closed.
    This currently doesn't work but we're working on it.
  • Fix various bugs related to loading a session
  • Fix hair not showing up in the character creator on Mac
  • Allow placing down machines multiple times again
  • Added a button to invite players inside a lobby
  • Other misc. fixes

