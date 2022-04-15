 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Mythic Dungeons update for 15 April 2022

Patch 2.02

Share · View all patches · Build 8558158 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed.

1.Some skills behave strangely.
2.Button response after entering the lobby in multiplayer games
3.Monsters behave strangely under certain conditions.
4.Magic used by some monsters does not behave correctly.
5.Text was not displayed correctly when consumable items were used.
6.HP of other players was not synchronized.
7.The profiles of other players were not displayed correctly.
8.Matchmaking does not function properly.
9.The problem of inoperability when trying to open the customization screen in a stage.
10.The stage clear states of single-player and multi-player stages were not properly separated.
11.Adjustment of player physics
12.Adjustment of some skills
13.Adjusted attack judgments of some bosses.

Changed files in this update

Mythic Dungeons Content Depot 1291971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.