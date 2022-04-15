Patch 2.02

Fixed.
1.Some skills behave strangely.
2.Button response after entering the lobby in multiplayer games
3.Monsters behave strangely under certain conditions.
4.Magic used by some monsters does not behave correctly.
5.Text was not displayed correctly when consumable items were used.
6.HP of other players was not synchronized.
7.The profiles of other players were not displayed correctly.
8.Matchmaking does not function properly.
9.The problem of inoperability when trying to open the customization screen in a stage.
10.The stage clear states of single-player and multi-player stages were not properly separated.
11.Adjustment of player physics
12.Adjustment of some skills
13.Adjusted attack judgments of some bosses.
