- Mortar: Should now correctly deal damage from any distance.
- Priestess: Basic attack damage reduced from 50 down to 47.
- Battle Shout: Has been reworked to distribute 24% attack speed increase amoungst all surrounding allies on round start. The previous nature of the power cause it to be strictly better with a completely grouped army which is not desirable.
- Healing Affinity: Has been changed to increase attack speed % and not give flat attack speed. This is in an effort to make this power more viable across the board. Healing Affinity grants 12% attack speed.
- Ignite: Now procs every 6 seconds instead of on spell cast to make it more reliable given its use case.
Godsbane update for 14 April 2022
Version 1.5.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update