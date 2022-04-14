 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Godsbane update for 14 April 2022

Version 1.5.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8558117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mortar: Should now correctly deal damage from any distance.
  • Priestess: Basic attack damage reduced from 50 down to 47.
  • Battle Shout: Has been reworked to distribute 24% attack speed increase amoungst all surrounding allies on round start. The previous nature of the power cause it to be strictly better with a completely grouped army which is not desirable.
  • Healing Affinity: Has been changed to increase attack speed % and not give flat attack speed. This is in an effort to make this power more viable across the board. Healing Affinity grants 12% attack speed.
  • Ignite: Now procs every 6 seconds instead of on spell cast to make it more reliable given its use case.

Changed files in this update

Godsbane Content Depot 1480961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.