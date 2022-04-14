Bug fixes and balance improvements.

- Fixed bug where focus group screen tutorial window made no sense.
- Fixed bug where some button icons were missing during the tutorial.
- Fixed error in food shortages event where poverty was decreased, instead of increased.
- Changes to a whole list of in-game events to better balance difficulty.
- Fixed broken link for fake news, which now correctly affects the violent crime rate.
- Fixed crash bug when giving a speech if the PC has no sound card.
- Fixed bug where if a mod was already disabled, its preview image did not appear in the mod screen.
- Up and down keys can now be used to scroll current list of policies on the new policy screen.
- Fixed rare crash bug, which could also lead to corrupt textures, when enabling or disabling a mod on some PCs.
- Fixed bug that would cause the parties that were not the centrist party in 3 party games to have unusually small memberships and thus turnout.
- Balance improvements to some situations and events.
