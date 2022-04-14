 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Democracy 4 update for 14 April 2022

Bug fixes and balance improvements.

Share · View all patches · Build 8557989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed bug where focus group screen tutorial window made no sense.
  2. Fixed bug where some button icons were missing during the tutorial.
  3. Fixed error in food shortages event where poverty was decreased, instead of increased.
  4. Changes to a whole list of in-game events to better balance difficulty.
  5. Fixed broken link for fake news, which now correctly affects the violent crime rate.
  6. Fixed crash bug when giving a speech if the PC has no sound card.
  7. Fixed bug where if a mod was already disabled, its preview image did not appear in the mod screen.
  8. Up and down keys can now be used to scroll current list of policies on the new policy screen.
  9. Fixed rare crash bug, which could also lead to corrupt textures, when enabling or disabling a mod on some PCs.
  10. Fixed bug that would cause the parties that were not the centrist party in 3 party games to have unusually small memberships and thus turnout.
  11. Balance improvements to some situations and events.

Changed files in this update

Democracy 4 Content Depot 1410711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.