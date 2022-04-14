-
better logging for achievements, if you are still having trouble unlocking certain achievements please send me your log file. it is called "output.log" and can be found here: C:\Users\YOUR_USERNAME\AppData\LocalLow\Bitbeast Games\Escape Room - The Sick Colleague
You can send it on the Discord or in the Steam forums or send an email to info@bitbeast-games.com
Thanks! :)
-
more robust hint system, now showing less hints for already solved puzzles
-
changed the placement of some objects so you won't get stuck or the meaning of them becomes clearer
Logging for achievements and hints
