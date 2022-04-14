 Skip to content

Escape Room - The Sick Colleague update for 14 April 2022

Logging for achievements and hints

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • better logging for achievements, if you are still having trouble unlocking certain achievements please send me your log file. it is called "output.log" and can be found here: C:\Users\YOUR_USERNAME\AppData\LocalLow\Bitbeast Games\Escape Room - The Sick Colleague
    You can send it on the Discord or in the Steam forums or send an email to info@bitbeast-games.com
    Thanks! :)

  • more robust hint system, now showing less hints for already solved puzzles

  • changed the placement of some objects so you won't get stuck or the meaning of them becomes clearer

Changed files in this update

Escape Room - The Sick Colleague Content Depot 1301721
