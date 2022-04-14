 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Portal Mortal update for 14 April 2022

Portal Mortal version 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8557757 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue, where main menu wouldn't close down after switching primary player from keyboard to gamepad and there was already another local player in the field.
  • Fixed an issue, where other previously removed local player would spawn in after checkpoint was triggered.
  • Generally, gamepad + local players should cause much less confusion for now.
  • Main player will now "steal" the gamepad from other local player, when changing from keyboard to gamepad and there's already other player in the field using the said gamepad.
  • Other local players will now be destroyed when gamepad disconnects.
  • Small level changes.

I hope this will ease the confusion, when trying to switch between keyboard+mouse & gamepad and juggle with multiple local players.

Changed files in this update

Portal Mortal Content Depot 1486791
  • Loading history…
Portal Mortal Linux Depot Depot 1486792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.