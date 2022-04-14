Portal Mortal version 1.0.3

- Fixed an issue, where main menu wouldn't close down after switching primary player from keyboard to gamepad and there was already another local player in the field.
- Fixed an issue, where other previously removed local player would spawn in after checkpoint was triggered.
- Generally, gamepad + local players should cause much less confusion for now.
- Main player will now "steal" the gamepad from other local player, when changing from keyboard to gamepad and there's already other player in the field using the said gamepad.
- Other local players will now be destroyed when gamepad disconnects.
- Small level changes.
I hope this will ease the confusion, when trying to switch between keyboard+mouse & gamepad and juggle with multiple local players.
Changed files in this update