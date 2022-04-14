 Skip to content

United Assault - Battle of the Bulge update for 14 April 2022

Update to v0.3.0

Update to v0.3.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes

  • added option to rank up to maximum level 20
  • added the first half of Cobru to the playable area
  • added MP 40 unlock
  • added Springfield unlock

  • fixed several missing textures
  • fixed issue where vehicles hitting the AI can be fully stopped
  • fixed issue with constantly saving Achievement data
  • fixed issue with vehicle keeps accelerating
  • fixed Dynamite pickup range

  • updated AI hearing
  • updated M1 Carbine base damage

