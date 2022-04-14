Update to v0.3.0

Update Notes
- added option to rank up to maximum level 20
- added the first half of Cobru to the playable area
- added MP 40 unlock
- added Springfield unlock
- fixed several missing textures
- fixed issue where vehicles hitting the AI can be fully stopped
- fixed issue with constantly saving Achievement data
- fixed issue with vehicle keeps accelerating
- fixed Dynamite pickup range
- updated AI hearing
- updated M1 Carbine base damage
Media Coverage
Game Preview by Ranzratte (german)
We’d love to keep you up-to-date! Please join us also on Discord or on Facebook
Changed files in this update