FurryFury 1.0 - Release the Beasts!

Howdy good people (and beasts),
The time has come; after 2 years, we’re coming out of EarlyAccess! It doesn’t mean the end of production, not by any means. But it’s a great occasion to drop a juicy update. Featuring new playable beast, neutral creature, adventure chapter, boss, and much much more. Let’s jump right into it!
New Stuff:
- iOS premiere! We release the update 1.0 simultaneously on PC, Android, and now, also on iOS, maintaining cross-playability between all those platforms,
- New playable beast: Rikiki! He’s a wilder ratling, creates a friend-boosting enemy-hurting nest which stays on the arena until the end of match, and also shoots spikes in all directions when angry.
- Added 5th chapter of the adventure: featuring 3 unique arenas full of shrooms, challenges, new enemies and a weird boss. Beware the Almighty Totemor and his wicked followers: masked Tikimors!
- New neutral beast: Brew - the jar maker. If you ever wondered who gets up early every morning and puts all those potions in crates, he is the guy.
- Added 2 arenas to the Versus modes rooster: Carrot field and Boss jungle. Also improved the setups randomization so expect some unusual neutral guests on well known arenas.
- New customizations category: Cloud Shapes! You can set a different shape to each of your clouds with a total of 8 shapes available currently.
- 8 new achievements, with 8 new avatars to get in return.
- 5 new beast skins, including one legendary.
- Added win streak bonus to ranked matches: +1 extra Fame for each victory in a row (+1 for 2nd victory, +2 for 3rd, +3 for 4th and so on). Bonus resets when you lose.
- Upgraded the ranking meter, so if you are in the last - Legends League, your next threshold becomes the number one player, so you can see how far you are from being the best.
- Added some new sounds, for Mummean’s Vampiric flies, Bluzard’s Thunderclap zone, Babowacky’s trap trigger and Bubak’s link break.
Changes/Upgrades:
- Bubak’s long awaited balance (read: nerf): his Anti-Death Crystal now has limited range. Push him out of it, and he is powerless. Still love him,
- Pearbear returns to his former glory: His 1st ability cost is reduced from 1 to 0. Now go and drink… I mean kick some furry butts,
- Mummean’s last skill (Mega scarabs) cost reduced from 7 to 6,
- Performance improvement in matches, around 5-7%.
- Noticeably shortened loading time of adventure matches,
- Unified info popups across the menus; they are now all in the form of a cloud.
- In match: opening character card now highlights the character in the top bar as well,
- Increased level cap to 70,
- Before, all matches with 1+ bots were treated as bot matches when it came to the rewards (that being halved). Now, if there are 2+ human players, the match is treated normally (with full reward). Also added specific comments to post-match spoils for easier differentiation.
BugFixes:
- Sometimes a character (most often the Fuzz-ball and Wolfling) goes through a potion without picking it up - Fixed,
- Sometimes a teammate character stays visible in main menu after you leave the party - FIxed,
- Invitation to friend list coming from Android has mixed up buttons descriptions - Fixed,
- Skip Tutorial button visible during the whole tutorial, covering enemies portraits - Fixed,
- Sometimes Skip Tutorial button doesn’t work - Fixed,
- On rare occasion, you are unable to leave the match via setting while being a ghost - Fixed,
- Bubak’s last skill sometimes doesn’t work in the turn in which it was unlocked - Fixed,
- Wolfling sometimes doesn’t deal damage, gently pushing the opponent instead - Fixed,
- Ghosts activate healing zone on hexagonal arena - Fixed,
- Sometimes player does not lose fame when he quits a ranked match - Fixed,
- Ukraine flag shows flag of Argentina instead - Fixed,
- Co-op: when one player starts searching for a match, and the other starts searching in a different mode, sometimes it stops the first player search, but doesn’t start another - Fixed,
- It’s possible to open the shop menu while searching for a match (on top of searching) - Fixed,
- Victory quote sometimes disappear when changing victory background - Fixed,
- For some, getting the last beast hides some other skin cards - Fixed,
- Losing internet connection during the game shows ‘connecting’ message instead of ‘no internet’ - Fixed,
- Gamepad vibration is ON and can’t be disabled - Fixed (it’s off until we implement the gamepad controls),
- Sometimes a Green’s Shield visual effect doesn’t disappear after being hit - Fixed,
- On rare occasion, maggots teleport instead of moving - Fixed,
- Scarabs and maggots sometimes goes under the goo puddle instead of moving over it - Fixed,
- Bubak’s red link sometimes disappears before it is touched - Fixed,
- Tutorial arrows are off on some uncommon screen ratios - Fixed,
- Lazors (adventures 8-9) shoot all in the same direction - Fixed,
- Possible to select a Zolf’s totem before it appears (magic) - Fixed,
- When in orange team, during firsts turn, you have circular cursor (for aiming) even though it is not your turn - Fixed,
- Sometimes a player beast indicator effect disappears right after appearing - Fixed,
- Sometimes, in a match there is a beast name in place of player’s - Fixed,
- Sometimes, after getting rewards for season quests about golden or silver league, instead of disappearing, the now empty quests cards remain - Fixed,
- When restarting a match, sometimes you can hear main menu music for a short time and a paper sound - Fixed,
- Overscaled icons on avatars card backs - Fixed,
- Community section lacks the Steam Community Hub button - Fixed,
- Season’s description card stay on top of rewards screen - Fixed,
- For some, after sending a feedback/bug report, text fields doesn’t clear up - Fixed,
- On rare occasion, when disconnected during receiving rewards, or coming back after long break, it is possible to get several rewards at once when entering the game - they now appear one at a time,
- During a match, sometimes a dialogue clouds menu does not open on first attempt - Fixed,
- Cursor is visible over the black bars on some uncommon screen ratios - Fixed,
- Some players doesn’t have notifications icons on avatar cards - Fixed,
- There is no Shmashrul on post-match screen when you win adventure playing with him - Fixed,
That’s it for now. I would like to thank our active community as well as everyone reporting the bugs, sharing ideas or simply reaching out to chat ;).
We’ll continue to develop and expand FurryFury, expect the Switch release soon (with crossplay), new beasts, adventures and more. Check out the in-game roadmap (news section) for more details, and...
Let’s roll!
Marcin (Tinek) Michalski
