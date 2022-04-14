Update 0.14.0

Features
- Added Steam Workshop support for saved games.
Updates
- Updated the navigation resolution to reduce the chance of golfers getting stuck navigating in open spaces.
- Updated normal map for green to be totally smooth.
Improvements
- Course generation is now three times faster.
Fixes
- Fixed trees not animating in the main menu.
- Fixed cup not matching height of surround green when painting.
- Fixed trees popping between LODs.
- Fixed crash when deleting the cup for the selected hole.
- Fixed player idling around clubhouse failing to navigate to some locatiojns.
- Fixed navigation target occasionally being unreachable for ball that has dropped into a hazard.
- Fixed ball being placed half underground when a player takes a drop.
- Fixed cup trigger not being positioned correctly after placing a cup and height editing the green.
- Fixed putts being aimed at the wrong location after height editing a green.
- Fixed heights remaining locked after bulldozing a prop.
- Fixed name of stack of logs prop.
- Fixed missing material on log stack prop.
- Fixed players able to walk on trees.
- Fixed being able to place the ends of bridges out of bounds.
- Fixed incorrect course bounds being used for fences.
- Fixed being able to place fences underwater.
- Fixed the main menu sometimes using the wrong type of terrain generation.
- Fixed golfers not hitting their ball into practice nets.
- Fixed practice nets being duplicated on load.
- Fixed bugs surrounding deleting a practice net while in use.
- Fixed practice net tee position in the wrong place.
- Fixed players getting stuck when unable to find a drop location.
- Fixed imprecise height painting.
- Fixed grass not rendered correctly on hills in the corner of the map.
- Fixed cup not being bulldozed unless directly clicked.
Changed files in this update