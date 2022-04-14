 Skip to content

Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 14 April 2022

Update 0.14.0

Build 8557457 · Last edited by Wendy

Features

  • Added Steam Workshop support for saved games.

Updates

  • Updated the navigation resolution to reduce the chance of golfers getting stuck navigating in open spaces.
  • Updated normal map for green to be totally smooth.

Improvements

  • Course generation is now three times faster.

Fixes

  • Fixed trees not animating in the main menu.
  • Fixed cup not matching height of surround green when painting.
  • Fixed trees popping between LODs.
  • Fixed crash when deleting the cup for the selected hole.
  • Fixed player idling around clubhouse failing to navigate to some locatiojns.
  • Fixed navigation target occasionally being unreachable for ball that has dropped into a hazard.
  • Fixed ball being placed half underground when a player takes a drop.
  • Fixed cup trigger not being positioned correctly after placing a cup and height editing the green.
  • Fixed putts being aimed at the wrong location after height editing a green.
  • Fixed heights remaining locked after bulldozing a prop.
  • Fixed name of stack of logs prop.
  • Fixed missing material on log stack prop.
  • Fixed players able to walk on trees.
  • Fixed being able to place the ends of bridges out of bounds.
  • Fixed incorrect course bounds being used for fences.
  • Fixed being able to place fences underwater.
  • Fixed the main menu sometimes using the wrong type of terrain generation.
  • Fixed golfers not hitting their ball into practice nets.
  • Fixed practice nets being duplicated on load.
  • Fixed bugs surrounding deleting a practice net while in use.
  • Fixed practice net tee position in the wrong place.
  • Fixed players getting stuck when unable to find a drop location.
  • Fixed imprecise height painting.
  • Fixed grass not rendered correctly on hills in the corner of the map.
  • Fixed cup not being bulldozed unless directly clicked.
