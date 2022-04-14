Early Access Patch Note ver.0.5.2.1

Hello Swing Squad!
Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.5.2.1
Added Layup Training
- A Layup Training has been added to practice Layups.
- Click on the Play Menu > Training > Select Layup Training.
- Clear the 10 stages within 200 seconds to succeed.
Fixed Training Icon
- The Free Play, Tutorial, Swing Shot Training, Layup Training Lobby icons have been fixed.
Bugfix
- The bug where 3-point shots were scored as 2-point shots has been fixed.
- The bug where own shots were counted as shots from individual scores has been fixed.
*Your reviews and feedback are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!
Please update the game before playing.
Thank you
