 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Devil Daggers update for 14 April 2022

Small patch April 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8557111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed friend leaderboard not working if Steam profile was set to private.
  • A "HIDE" button has been added above the friend leaderboard in the "OVERVIEW" tab.
  • Hidden state will be saved when exiting the game.
  • Hidden friend leaderboard will also prevent the "BEAT FRIEND'S TIME" notification.
  • Steam friends can be removed using the "UNFOLLOW" button on their in-game profile.

Changed files in this update

Devil Daggers Content Depot 422971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.