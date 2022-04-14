Small patch April 2022

- Fixed friend leaderboard not working if Steam profile was set to private.
- A "HIDE" button has been added above the friend leaderboard in the "OVERVIEW" tab.
- Hidden state will be saved when exiting the game.
- Hidden friend leaderboard will also prevent the "BEAT FRIEND'S TIME" notification.
- Steam friends can be removed using the "UNFOLLOW" button on their in-game profile.
