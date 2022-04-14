 Skip to content

Coronation update for 14 April 2022

Patch 0.18.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added new combat style, instead of the previous mouse cursor directional combat which probably felt random in the direction of attacks.
    New Controls
    Left Click: Downwards Swing
    Q: Left Swing
    E: Stab
    R: Right Swing

  • Villagers will usually stab most of the time, which makes them more efficient in melee combat.

  • Mounted Villagers will usually use the right and left swing.

Fixes:

  • Merchants' stocks of items were not replenishing after 5 minutes.
  • All the NPC towns were nameless and description-less from the World Map.
  • Villagers having issues being assigned to their beds.

