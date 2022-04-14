Patch 0.18.5

Changes:
Added new combat style, instead of the previous mouse cursor directional combat which probably felt random in the direction of attacks.
New Controls
Left Click: Downwards Swing
Q: Left Swing
E: Stab
R: Right Swing
Villagers will usually stab most of the time, which makes them more efficient in melee combat.
Mounted Villagers will usually use the right and left swing.
Fixes:
- Merchants' stocks of items were not replenishing after 5 minutes.
- All the NPC towns were nameless and description-less from the World Map.
- Villagers having issues being assigned to their beds.
