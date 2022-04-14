Blood West 1.1.1 hotfix

Gunslingers!
A few minor issues were noticed after yesterday's update went live that were calling for a quick fix, and a minor accessibility feature was requested. We were able to patch it all up quick, so we've got a hotfix for you, today. Here's what it brings:
Hotfix 1.1.1 changelog
- New feature You can now set weapon zoom mode (aim down sights) to function either as a key press or toggle
- The Mule perk does no longer extend space in sacks making them act wonky. If you had more items placed in a sack than it should be able to carry, the additional items have been moved to Player Stash
- Fixed a bug that caused the NPCs to de-spawn if game was saved exactly at the moment of Player respawning / waking from sleep
- Fixed a bug that caused coins to be ignored by the Totem when inside a sack after reload or player death
- Fixed sections of the underground temple floor so they generate footsteps and display bullet hole decals
- Fixed parts of the tree roots so they generate footsteps and display bullet hole decals
- Fixed a bug that allowed for the ammo to be cloned under some rare circumstances
That's it for today, Gunslingers.
