 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Blood West update for 14 April 2022

Blood West 1.1.1 hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8556935 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gunslingers!

A few minor issues were noticed after yesterday's update went live that were calling for a quick fix, and a minor accessibility feature was requested. We were able to patch it all up quick, so we've got a hotfix for you, today. Here's what it brings:

Hotfix 1.1.1 changelog

  • New feature You can now set weapon zoom mode (aim down sights) to function either as a key press or toggle
  • The Mule perk does no longer extend space in sacks making them act wonky. If you had more items placed in a sack than it should be able to carry, the additional items have been moved to Player Stash
  • Fixed a bug that caused the NPCs to de-spawn if game was saved exactly at the moment of Player respawning / waking from sleep
  • Fixed a bug that caused coins to be ignored by the Totem when inside a sack after reload or player death
  • Fixed sections of the underground temple floor so they generate footsteps and display bullet hole decals
  • Fixed parts of the tree roots so they generate footsteps and display bullet hole decals
  • Fixed a bug that allowed for the ammo to be cloned under some rare circumstances

That's it for today, Gunslingers.

Good hunting!

Changed files in this update

Blood West Content Depot 1587131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.