Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.010 UPDATE

★ New music pack added!
414 PER SPEED MUSIC PACK - 4,140ARKK
- "Raintain".
- "Route out".
- "414 PER SPEED".
- "414 PER SPEED (yomoha Remix)"
★Some UI including music select scene has been improved.
- The music alignment function has been added.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
★ New music pack added!
414 PER SPEED MUSIC PACK - 4,140ARKK
★Some UI including music select scene has been improved.
Changed files in this update