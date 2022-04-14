 Skip to content

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 14 April 2022

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.010 UPDATE

Build 8556823

Patchnotes via Steam Community

★ New music pack added!
414 PER SPEED MUSIC PACK - 4,140ARKK

  • "Raintain".
  • "Route out".
  • "414 PER SPEED".
  • "414 PER SPEED (yomoha Remix)"

★Some UI including music select scene has been improved.

  • The music alignment function has been added.
