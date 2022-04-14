04.14 Update Note

[STORY MODE]
- Added a new visual effect to Lani's skill - Twin Magnet Shot.
- Corrected the text error of the "TRY AGAIN" button in English localization.
- Fixed the bug that caused the ED to play more than once.
- Fixed the bug that caused that during the last two battles with Leah, the master volume is too low.
[CHALLENGE MODE]
- Fixed the bug that caused the display of UI not being synchronized.
- Fixed the bug that caused the text errors of some random events.
[SYSTEM]
- Fixed the bug that the game continue automatically with settings menu on if you open settings, switch to another app and then switch back.
- Optimized some visual and audio performance of a few cutscenes and some parts of the gameplay.
Changed files in this update