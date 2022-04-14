 Skip to content

Mirror 2: Project X update for 14 April 2022

04.14 Update Note

Build 8555328

Patchnotes via Steam Community
[STORY MODE]
  • Added a new visual effect to Lani's skill - Twin Magnet Shot.
  • Corrected the text error of the "TRY AGAIN" button in English localization.
  • Fixed the bug that caused the ED to play more than once.
  • Fixed the bug that caused that during the last two battles with Leah, the master volume is too low.
[CHALLENGE MODE]
  • Fixed the bug that caused the display of UI not being synchronized.
  • Fixed the bug that caused the text errors of some random events.
[SYSTEM]
  • Fixed the bug that the game continue automatically with settings menu on if you open settings, switch to another app and then switch back.
  • Optimized some visual and audio performance of a few cutscenes and some parts of the gameplay.

