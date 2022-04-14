Patch Notes 2.28

- Added quit level option.
- Changed explosive ammo to reduce screen shake.
- Changed electric tank enemy to reduce screen shake of its railgun attack.
- Changed intensity of low quality fog to reduce it.
- Fixed crash when worms would try to unburrow in the void.
- Fixed crash with puzzle trap cube.
- Fixed crash related to melee enemies that friendly fire.
- Fixed crash when using the mouse wheel in weapon interface with no weapons.
- Fixed freeze when using explosive weapons.
- Fixed issue where red grappling hook wouldn't work if you never picked up the blue one.
- Fixed issue where homing projectiles that bounce would hit the target every frame.
- Fixed issue where being crouched or shielded would stay in nightmare reaper mode.
- Fixed issue where there could be missing pages.
- Fixed issue where boss blue orb wouldn't destroy wall.
- Fixed issue where you'd need to have unspent jade to get the jade achievements.
- Fixed issue where round progress in flesh arena wouldn't be saved.
- Fixed issue where bouncing fireball decal would never be removed and caused performance issues.
- Fixed issue where weapons with multiple projectiles and explosive ammo would do almost no damage.
- Fixed issue where smart gun magazines would ignore player self splash damage protection.
- Fixed issue where some savegames required the final level to be played twice.
- Fixed issue where you couldn't aim with the gamepad if the player was slowed down.
- Fixed issue where weapon wheel would be stuck if nightmare reaper was picked up during it.
- Fixed issue where weapons wouldn't come back up after being shocked with weapon sway off.
- Fixed issue where invisible light was visible in space room.
- Fixed issue where lock pentagram could spawn behind boat in warzone room.
- Fixed issue where objects could block path in other rooms in underground levels.
- Fixed issue where level couldn't be completed if player could keep two weapons, but only one met the requirements.
- Fixed issue where you could get stuck when ledge grabbing.
- Fixed issue where fireball book's alt fire could make enemies, and thus the player, burn for way too long.
