Nightmare Reaper update for 14 April 2022

Patch Notes 2.28

Patch Notes 2.28

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added quit level option.
  • Changed explosive ammo to reduce screen shake.
  • Changed electric tank enemy to reduce screen shake of its railgun attack.
  • Changed intensity of low quality fog to reduce it.
  • Fixed crash when worms would try to unburrow in the void.
  • Fixed crash with puzzle trap cube.
  • Fixed crash related to melee enemies that friendly fire.
  • Fixed crash when using the mouse wheel in weapon interface with no weapons.
  • Fixed freeze when using explosive weapons.
  • Fixed issue where red grappling hook wouldn't work if you never picked up the blue one.
  • Fixed issue where homing projectiles that bounce would hit the target every frame.
  • Fixed issue where being crouched or shielded would stay in nightmare reaper mode.
  • Fixed issue where there could be missing pages.
  • Fixed issue where boss blue orb wouldn't destroy wall.
  • Fixed issue where you'd need to have unspent jade to get the jade achievements.
  • Fixed issue where round progress in flesh arena wouldn't be saved.
  • Fixed issue where bouncing fireball decal would never be removed and caused performance issues.
  • Fixed issue where weapons with multiple projectiles and explosive ammo would do almost no damage.
  • Fixed issue where smart gun magazines would ignore player self splash damage protection.
  • Fixed issue where some savegames required the final level to be played twice.
  • Fixed issue where you couldn't aim with the gamepad if the player was slowed down.
  • Fixed issue where weapon wheel would be stuck if nightmare reaper was picked up during it.
  • Fixed issue where weapons wouldn't come back up after being shocked with weapon sway off.
  • Fixed issue where invisible light was visible in space room.
  • Fixed issue where lock pentagram could spawn behind boat in warzone room.
  • Fixed issue where objects could block path in other rooms in underground levels.
  • Fixed issue where level couldn't be completed if player could keep two weapons, but only one met the requirements.
  • Fixed issue where you could get stuck when ledge grabbing.
  • Fixed issue where fireball book's alt fire could make enemies, and thus the player, burn for way too long.

