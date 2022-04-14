 Skip to content

Head 2 Head update for 14 April 2022

HEAD 2 HEAD: 0.5.0 EA

Head 2 Head just got updated to version 0.5.0 Early Access. You can now Host and Join lobbies to play with people around the world. Online is made with Epic Online Services and GGPO Rollback!

3 Playable characters are included.

Skull Kiddo
Red Head
Wreckingball

MORE updates will be coming including

More characters
More Heads
Unique movesets for each character
Character Stats
Head Stats
Skullteria
Head Hunter Mode
Roguelike Buffs in Head Hunter Mode

Stay tuned for all the exciting updates!

Changed files in this update

