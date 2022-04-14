 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 14 April 2022

Bugfix release

Share · View all patches · Build 8554957 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • You can no longer pin branches selected by the randomiser.

  • Fixed a display problem with multiple item equipped messages.

  • Fixed item previews not displaying sorted effects.

  • Fixed a bug with making breathers.

  • Fixed some tests that should have used riding, not driving.

  • Fixed some incorrect images.

  • One or two other smaller fixes.

