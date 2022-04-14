-
You can no longer pin branches selected by the randomiser.
Fixed a display problem with multiple item equipped messages.
Fixed item previews not displaying sorted effects.
Fixed a bug with making breathers.
Fixed some tests that should have used riding, not driving.
Fixed some incorrect images.
One or two other smaller fixes.
cyberpunkdreams update for 14 April 2022
Bugfix release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
