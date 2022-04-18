 Skip to content

OVR Toolkit update for 18 April 2022

Changelog for 18-04-2022

Build 8554704

Patchnotes via Steam Community

18-04-2022

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed keyboard layout generator issue which resulted in Ctrl+Key and Ctrl+Shift+Key symbols not appearing on the keyboard.
  • Added error catching for if System.IO calls fail due to wacky file/folder permissions.
  • Fixed an issue which would cause some DirectInput devices to not be detected. (Fixed controller bindings not working when bound to a HOTAS/Wheel)
  • Fixed macros not saving when the same icon is used in multiple macros.
  • Fixed missing translations in macros page.

(I've finished moving house now! It's still a bit chaotic though so may not be any bigger changes for a week or two!)

Changed files in this update

