Changelog for 18-04-2022

18-04-2022
Bug fixes:
- Fixed keyboard layout generator issue which resulted in Ctrl+Key and Ctrl+Shift+Key symbols not appearing on the keyboard.
- Added error catching for if System.IO calls fail due to wacky file/folder permissions.
- Fixed an issue which would cause some DirectInput devices to not be detected. (Fixed controller bindings not working when bound to a HOTAS/Wheel)
- Fixed macros not saving when the same icon is used in multiple macros.
- Fixed missing translations in macros page.
(I've finished moving house now! It's still a bit chaotic though so may not be any bigger changes for a week or two!)
Changed files in this update