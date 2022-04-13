Woods Of Death 2 v1.4.1 update

Woods Of Death 2: Change Log

ver 1.4.1 2022 04 13

Changed

Paladin

Might buffs for 33% attack damage instead of 20%

Power Shield sacrifices 5% of health points instead of 10%

Fixed

Town music and ambience is now effected by music volume control

ver 1.3.0 2022 04 12

Changed

Sabre Sword

Sabre Sword Attack Power from 1200 to 1500

Sabre Sword Crit chance from 28% to 33%

Boss Drops

boost the hunter necklace to 50% weapon damage bonus (was 25% before)

boost the ring of retribution to a range of 1 to 33% weapon damage (was 1 to 10% before)

Boss drops now have a 15% chance to drop (from 10%)

Boss 2 Decreased the chance to do a special attack (random to 11 instead of 8)

Boss 3 Decreased the chance to do a special attack (random to 15 instead of 8)

Boss 3 damage for 2nd spell from 1.8 to 2.0 times damage

Boss 3 damage for third spell from 2.0 to 3.0 times damage

Boss 3 HP from 500000 to 350000

Small update to the Information Center

Changed some code to improve memory management

ver 1.2.0 - 2022-04-10

Changed

Enemy Level 2 max attack from 3 to 2

Enemy Level 2 HP from 10 to 7

Enemy Level 3 min attack from 3 to 2

Enemy Level 3 max attack from 5 to 3

Enemy Level 3 HP from 14 to 12

Enemy Level 4 min attack from 4 to 3

Enemy Level 4 max attack from 7 to 5

Enemy Level 4 HP from 20 to 16

Enemy Level 5 min attack from 5 to 3

Enemy Level 5 max attack from 8 to 7

Enemy Level 5 HP from 30 to 20

Enemy Level 6 min attack from 11 to 4

Enemy Level 6 max attack from 15 to 8

Enemy Level 7 min attack from 14 to 5

Enemy Level 7 max attack from 18 to 10

Enemy Level 8 min attack from 20 to 6

Enemy Level 8 max attack from 25 to 18

Enemy Level 9 min attack from 27 to 7

Enemy Level 9 max attack from 33 to 25

Blacksmith drops to randomly drop between 1 and 6 instead of 1 and 5

Rare Ability Points Bonus reduced to 1/8th of mob level instead of 1/4th of mob level (more wisdom equals bigger bonus)

Ring Of Retribution from 1 - 2% weapon damage to 1 - 10% weapon damage

Hunter Necklace from 15% weapon damage to 25% weapon damage

Boss 3 Spirit 2 bug: Modulation was missing alpha

General description changes

Added

Keys 1, 2, 3, 4 can now be used for Mana Potion, Health Potion, Defense Potion, and Attack Potion

ver 1.1.0 - 2022-04-10

Changed

Boss 3 min attack from 1500 to 3000

Boss 3 max attack from 2000 to 7000

Boss 3 HP from 100000 to 500000

Blacksmith drops from just 1 drop to randomly dropping between 1 and 5

Card Shop Bonus from 100 Ability Points to 1000 Ability Points

Card Shop Bonus from 5000000 (5 million) to 100000000 (100 million) gold reward

Added

Training Center - Added a button to spend 20 Ability Points on Stamina for less clicking in late game

ver 1.0.0 (2022 04 08)

Released on Steam