Contagion update for 14 April 2022

Quick Hotfix v2.2.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8554198 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Deprecated and removed sb_ commands

  • Updated ce_laststop
    --- Changed yellow keycard & doors to red keycard
    --- Fixed zombie players spawning outside of the playing area

  • Updated ce_laststop_03
    --- Fixed green keycard not having a objective name
    --- Fixed a floating flare

  • Updated cx_biotec and cx_lakeland
    --- Added more rescue points for survivor (instead of being only 1)

  • Updated marble wall textures for laststop, no more super shiny walls

  • Updated End of Round, 2 new cvars to filter maps directly
    --- "sv_endround_map_readfilter", if empty, all maps will be allowed. Default is "ce,cx_" which will only filter escape and extraction maps
    --- "sv_endround_map_read", if enabled it will then directly read the maps folder (maps listed in the ignore .txt files won't be listed)

  • Fixed brazillian translation going weird

  • Fixed an issue where the extracted survivor calculated the path to extraction at the wrong frame

  • Fixed a possible crash when using the phone

  • Fixed Steam Workshop not working for dedicated servers

  • Fixed SteamHTTP not working as intended for dedicated servers

Changed files in this update

Contagion Content Depot 238431
Contagion Client Shared Base Content Depot 238432
