Deprecated and removed sb_ commands
Updated ce_laststop
--- Changed yellow keycard & doors to red keycard
--- Fixed zombie players spawning outside of the playing area
Updated ce_laststop_03
--- Fixed green keycard not having a objective name
--- Fixed a floating flare
Updated cx_biotec and cx_lakeland
--- Added more rescue points for survivor (instead of being only 1)
Updated marble wall textures for laststop, no more super shiny walls
Updated End of Round, 2 new cvars to filter maps directly
--- "sv_endround_map_readfilter", if empty, all maps will be allowed. Default is "ce,cx_" which will only filter escape and extraction maps
--- "sv_endround_map_read", if enabled it will then directly read the maps folder (maps listed in the ignore .txt files won't be listed)
Fixed brazillian translation going weird
Fixed an issue where the extracted survivor calculated the path to extraction at the wrong frame
Fixed a possible crash when using the phone
Fixed Steam Workshop not working for dedicated servers
Fixed SteamHTTP not working as intended for dedicated servers
Contagion update for 14 April 2022
Quick Hotfix v2.2.0.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Contagion Content Depot 238431
Contagion Client Shared Base Content Depot 238432
