Patrick's Parabox update for 13 April 2022

Minor bugfix update 2022-04-13

Hi all, I've just uploaded a minor bugfix update.

Changes:

  • Tweak puzzle Open 5
  • Change puzzle Challenge 35 due to the solution relying on a bug which has since been fixed. (whoops!)
  • Add settings to disable player eye movement, and to disable mouse click zooming.

Bugfixes:

  • For custom levels, make Unity editor project export level files consistently using periods instead of commas (if your operating system is set to a locale which uses commas in decimal numbers, please use this new version)
  • Minor bugfixes

