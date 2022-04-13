Minor bugfix update 2022-04-13

Hi all, I've just uploaded a minor bugfix update.
Changes:
- Tweak puzzle Open 5
- Change puzzle Challenge 35 due to the solution relying on a bug which has since been fixed. (whoops!)
- Add settings to disable player eye movement, and to disable mouse click zooming.
Bugfixes:
- For custom levels, make Unity editor project export level files consistently using periods instead of commas (if your operating system is set to a locale which uses commas in decimal numbers, please use this new version)
- Minor bugfixes
Changed files in this update