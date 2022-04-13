 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Genesis Project update for 13 April 2022

Land Hotfix 0.5.0-2

Share · View all patches · Build 8554058 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This makes sure that the lands don't all show up in the same place and end up overlapping each other, and also fixes a bug where on entry the background didn't get replaced.

Changed files in this update

The Genesis Project Win64 Depot 1610901
  • Loading history…
The Genesis Project Win32 Depot 1610902
  • Loading history…
The Genesis Project Mac Depot 1610903
  • Loading history…
The Genesis Project Linux Depot 1610904
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.