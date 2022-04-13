 Skip to content

Friendsim 2 update for 13 April 2022

1.01b patch - accessibility hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Friendsim 2 has been patched to version 1.01b, which adds a new option to increase the size of the evidence interface text in Chittr.

