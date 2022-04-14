v1.7.9 Patch

Hello Galactic Survivalists!
We have some changes & fixes now released on the public branch.
As always please note:
Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here:
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/
Patch: 2022-04-14 v1.7.9 (B3724)
Changes:
- Added new config files "_PoiGroupsConfig.yaml" & DamageMultiplierConfig.ecf
See "_PoiGroupsConfig_example.yaml" & "DamageMultiplierConfig.ecf" in ../Content/Configuration
- DialogueSystem: Update function OpenHtmlWindow & added CloseHtmlWindow():
See Dialogues-config-and-examples.txt in ../Content/Configuration
- Implemented a Join Queue system for MP servers (example can found found in the stock dedicated.yaml):
### Number of players that will be put into a waiting queue if the server is full # PlayerLoginFullServerQueueCount: 5 ### If specified, the number of parallel logins to a server are restricted to this number. This is important when you expect a big number of people to login at the same time # PlayerLoginParallelCount: 5 ### Add steam ids for preferred players that will get a better position in the login queue # PlayerLoginVipNames: "steamID1,steamID2,steamID3"
Fixes:
- When player has to much money on his Bank Account, Station Services don't work
- Missing icons "Datapads", "ExplorerToken" etc
