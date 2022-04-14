 Skip to content

Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 14 April 2022

v1.7.9 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Galactic Survivalists!

We have some changes & fixes now released on the public branch.

As always please note:
Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here:
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

Patch: 2022-04-14 v1.7.9 (B3724)

Changes:

  • Added new config files "_PoiGroupsConfig.yaml" & DamageMultiplierConfig.ecf
    See "_PoiGroupsConfig_example.yaml" & "DamageMultiplierConfig.ecf" in ../Content/Configuration
  • DialogueSystem: Update function OpenHtmlWindow & added CloseHtmlWindow():
    See Dialogues-config-and-examples.txt in ../Content/Configuration
  • Implemented a Join Queue system for MP servers (example can found found in the stock dedicated.yaml): 
    ### Number of players that will be put into a waiting queue if the server is full    
# PlayerLoginFullServerQueueCount: 5  
### If specified, the number of parallel logins to a server are restricted to this number. This is important when you expect a big number of people to login at the same time  
# PlayerLoginParallelCount: 5  
### Add steam ids for preferred players that will get a better position in the login queue  
# PlayerLoginVipNames: "steamID1,steamID2,steamID3"

Fixes:

  • When player has to much money on his Bank Account, Station Services don't work
  • Missing icons "Datapads", "ExplorerToken" etc

EAH:

Changed files in this update

Empyrion - Galactic Survival Content Depot 383121
