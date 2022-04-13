 Skip to content

Buggos update for 13 April 2022

patch 1.1.1.3

patch 1.1.1.3

Updates 1.1.1.3

  • Fixed – Survival - the scaling of the units (for real this time)!
  • Fixed – Survival - bug where the music would restart every time you returned from evolutions.
  • Fixed – General - bug where the camera would zoom in the menu.

Balance

  • Spore Launcher range reduced from 5 -> 4.5
  • Spore Launcher Nutrient Cost increased from 6 -> 7
  • Spore Launcher Damage reduced from 5 -> 4
  • Spore Launcher Attack Speed reduced from 2 -> 1.5
  • Tank attack range increased from 7 -> 8

Changed files in this update

