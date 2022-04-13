 Skip to content

Pro Wrestling Sim update for 13 April 2022

Update Notes 13 April 2022

  • Fixed scroll on beats screen
  • Moved worker personality info into the bio area
  • Replaced the bottom area of workers with tabs
  • Significant performance improvements to worker history section on workers page
  • Fixed bug when workers have a gimmick that has since been deleted
  • Fixed bug when someone is assigned to a brand that isn't there anymore
  • Altered contract renewal logic

