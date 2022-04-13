Update Notes 13 April 2022

- Fixed scroll on beats screen
- Moved worker personality info into the bio area
- Replaced the bottom area of workers with tabs
- Significant performance improvements to worker history section on workers page
- Fixed bug when workers have a gimmick that has since been deleted
- Fixed bug when someone is assigned to a brand that isn't there anymore
- Altered contract renewal logic
